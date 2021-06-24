The school year may be done, but school buses are still traveling the county to transport hundreds of children to and from summer programs. To help make sure they and motorists arrive safely, county school officials are reminding drivers to "respect those buses" if they see them on the roads this summer.
"I know it's summertime, but if you see a bus, it's out there for a reason," said Rusty Bates, director of transportation, athletics and safety for Limestone County Schools. "There's a possibility it could stop and pick up a child or stop and drop off a child, depending on the time."
Bates said currently, LCS has about 500 children in summer programs across the district, including at each elementary school and one of the high schools. While the programs vary in hours, they all include transportation via school bus, meaning around 35 buses are on the road each weekday morning and afternoon.
Some people may see a bus and assume it's a driver training for the upcoming school year, Bates said, but the reality is the bus likely has children aboard and should be treated just like a bus on its route during the regular school year.
Additionally, school zones are still in effect, meaning drivers should slow down and pay attention if they spot those flashing lights. LCS' summer programs are set to continue through July 9.
Seeking drivers
Bates said LCS continues its search for additional bus drivers for the upcoming school year. Interested parties can visit the LCS bus garage at 1520 W. Elm St., Athens, to pick up a form and begin the application process. No prior experience is required.
"We can take the most novice person and give them a sheet, walk them through it," Bates said, adding it takes "about a month or two" to complete the applications and training process.
Summer meals
LCS expanded its summer meal program this week. Families with children 18 and younger can visit Cedar Hill, Piney Chapel or Blue Springs elementary schools Mondays through Thursdays to pick up meals.
Breakfast is available 8–8:30 a.m., with lunch available from 11 a.m. until noon. Meals must be eaten off campus. The program ends July 9.
For more information, call 256-998-5165.
