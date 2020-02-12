Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.