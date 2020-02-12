Athens and Limestone County officials are reporting scattered power outages, power lines and trees down, and traffic signal malfunctions.
About 3,000 customers are without power, scattered throughout Limestone County, according to city officials. There are power poles and lines down, as well as trees in lines, officials said. Athens Utilities crews are working as quickly as safely possible to restore power.
There is a report of a tree down, blocking part of the roadway at Grace Avenue and Fifth Street.
The CSX railroad crossing arm on Washington Street was damaged during the storm, according to officials. Drivers should watch for trains and not depend on crossing arms to close, officials said.
Drivers are also encouraged to use caution and treat malfunctioning traffic signals as a four-way stop. Multiple wrecks throughout the county have been reported, including cars trapped under trees or power lines.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson asks that motorists slow down.
The News Courier will have additional information as it becomes available.
