Athens Storytelling Festival organizer Wayne Kuykendall wasn't letting a little water dampen his spirits Monday. Earlier in the day, a broken water main on Marion Street impeded the progress of putting up the familiar red and white tent where the festival is held each year.
The main was repaired by Monday afternoon, but a line of storms then impeded festival setup.
“We'll be ready to go by Tuesday night,” he said.
Along with the annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention and Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo, the multiday Athens Storytelling Festival remains a top attraction for both tourists and locals. Now in its 13th year, Kuykendall said he's pleased with the caliber of talent booked for the event. He's already looking ahead to next year.
He admitted it would be hard to describe the festival to someone who's never been.
“It would be like trying to describe football,” he said with a laugh. “If you've never come, you don't know what you're missing.”
Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the Center for Lifelong Learning on Marion Street in Athens. Visit athensstorytellingfestival.com for more information.
About the festival
Held each year in downtown Athens, the festival draws storytellers from across the state, region and country. Some stories are mostly true with a few embellishments, while others are of the tall tale variety.
This year's headliners are Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Andy Offutt Irwin, Kevin Kling and Josh Goforth. Kuykendall said this will be the second appearance at the festival by Goforth, who is also an acclaimed bluegrass musician from North Carolina.
Kling, a Minnesota native, may be familiar to those who watch PBS or listen to NPR. Kling has appeared at the festival previously, but Kuykendall said it was several years ago. Irwin is a Georgia native who often punctuates his stories with a variety of mouth noises.
Davis and Lepp are acclaimed storytellers and festival veterans who have each made several appearances.
Schedule
Tuesday (Oct. 22)
The festival kicks off in earnest Tuesday night with the seventh annual Dan Williams Local Tellers Competition. Named for the former Athens mayor and late state representative who could also spin a good yarn, the seventh annual event gives amateurs a chance to win over judges and take the crown. The winner will take the stage again Thursday night.
Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 23-24)
Two afternoons during festival week are set aside for local schools, and this year is no different. The storytellers will entertain students from all Tennessee Valley-area schools and homeschooled children at no cost. A tradition that began last year of allowing students the opportunity to tell stories will continue this year. Kuykendall said about 11 student storytellers have expressed an interest in facing their peers.
Thursday evening (Oct. 24)
The storytellers will perform under the tent as part of a Storytelling Olio, which is described as a “wonderful medley of stories.”
Friday and Saturday (Oct. 25-26)
Each storyteller will take the stage four times over the course of the two-day festival — once each morning and again each evening.
