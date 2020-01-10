Strong-to-severe storms are still possible for the Tennessee Valley this weekend. All Limestone County storm shelters and community safe rooms will be available to the public when a tornado watch is issued for the county.
Shelters and safe rooms can be found at the following locations:
• Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore;
• Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Brownsferry Road, Athens;
• Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 West, Athens;
• Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens;
• Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont;
• Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson;
• Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens;
• Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney;
• Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens; and
• Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont.
Other shelters, safe rooms
Here are the locations of other community safe rooms and storm shelters:
• Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee;
• Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison;
• Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester;
• Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens (open to public after school hours only); and
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester (open to public after school hours only).
Athens City Schools will also the community safe room at Athens High School in the event of a tornado watch. All all locations, officials ask residents to only bring animals that are certified service animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.