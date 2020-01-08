It's been a wet and stormy winter, and the potential for strong to severe storms will again be a factor this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Andy Kula said forecasters are watching Saturday closely, and he urged residents to do the same. He said the timeframe of when the storms would enter the area is still being narrowed, but he said the storms could occur anytime between late Friday and Saturday evening.
“We will have some thunderstorms, and some could be severe,” he said. “If there is any good news, (the storms) will move through fairly quickly.”
Kula said only 1-2 inches of rain may fall with the storm system, so flooding won't be a major concern. However, he explained more rain will be possible early next week, which could elevate creeks and streams that are already swollen.
The Storm Prediction Center on Tuesday predicted west-central and southwestern parts of the state had a 30% chance of severe storms. North Alabama, including Limestone, was in the 15% range. Kula said those probabilities could change as Saturday approaches.
“For now, we'll just keep an eye on things,” he said. “Saturday could be a bad weather day, so now's the time to make preparations if you need to find a storm shelter.”
Local shelters
All Limestone County storm shelters and community safe rooms are available to the public when a tornado watch is issued for the county. Visit https://bit.ly/2N2rJPO for a list of those shelters.
During the previous two severe weather events, on Dec. 16 and Dec. 29, 2019, a community safe room at Athens High School was open to the public. Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said school officials are still working to get the shelter certified by the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, but if a tornado watch is issued this weekend, the room would be open.
He asked, however, that only certified service animals be brought to the shelter.
Don't rely on sirens
The Limestone EMA this week announced one of its outdoor warning sirens on Mooresville Road had malfunctioned, but it had been repaired as of late Tuesday. EMA Director Rita White also explained the high-low sound the siren emitted Friday night during a malfunction was due to the malfunction. The sirens emit the same sound for all local emergencies, including the weather, an issue at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant or a national emergency.
She stressed that residents should not rely only on storm sirens in the case of a weather emergency.
“They are not made to be heard indoors,” she said.
