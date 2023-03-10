On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 200 students presented their "Dream Vacation" project.
Students planned a trip through research, budgeting, preparing for international travel, and all the steps it takes to have a successful vacation.
Each student was given a scenario where their dream vacation took an unexpected and dramatic turn, launching the students into a survival situation where they had to learn how to survive and thrive in a remote environment.
"All was going well with their travel, until transportation issues suddenly shifted their experience from vacation to survival," Instructional Partner Kendra Draper explained what the students would report in the showcase. "Students will not only explain what happened, but will also share the academic standards students studied related to historical government, document formation, genetics, water filtration systems, budgeting, and many others."
Students showcased soil testing results, economic petitions, map making, nature conservation research findings, structure prints, life size structures, 3D organisms, aqueducts, water filtration systems, boat making, and more.
"We hope that students make the connection to how things that they are learning about from history and in math courses could help them in unexpected situations," Draper said. "Many students learned about the international travel process and how to budget for the first time. In addition, students practiced many of Athens City Schools’ Portrait of a Graduate skills such as - communication, collaboration, critical thinking, creativity and others."
