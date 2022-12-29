Patients and staff at the Athens Limestone Hospital recently received Christmas cards from students at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School.
“We are very grateful for our partnership with Athens Limestone Hospital,” HEART Principal Sharla Birdsong said. “Our students wanted to participate in giving back to the community by sharing cards to spread joy and cheer this holiday season.”
In a post online the Athens-Limestone Hospital expressed gratitude for the students’ kindness.
“We appreciate their thoughtfulness during this holiday season,” it said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.