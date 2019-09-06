Lamont Landers is a self-taught guitar player from Decatur whose sister recorded his viral YouTube video that led to him having more than a million views.
Since then, his Huntsville-based band has performed at and won "Showtime at the Apollo," and Landers recently appeared on "America’s Got Talent."
On Saturday, Landers and his band will bring their soulful sounds to Athens. This is the third concert in Athens Arts League’s Alabama Music Series. The series supports Alabama-based musicians and brings concerts to the Athens and Limestone County community. Saturday’s concert will be at Athens State University’s McCandless Hall.
“If you’ve never seen him perform, you won’t believe the soulful voice that emits from Lamont Landers,” said Athens Arts League Board President Jennifer Hilton Sampieri. “Those who attend will enjoy a great night of soul, funk and R&B.”
Opening for the Lamont Landers Band will be Athens-based Astro Diggins, a jam band that performs psychedelic rock, R&B soul and blues rock.
“Through the Alabama Music Series, we are celebrating Alabama’s soundtrack, all the music that musicians from our state are creating and performing,” said Athens Arts League board member Holly Hollman. “We are also impacting younger generations who have an interest in music-related careers.”
Landers taught himself to play guitar at age 14. His sister recorded the video of him performing “Hit the Road Jack” when he was 22. Hollman said youth as dedicated as Landers need opportunities for hands-on experiences in music and the arts.
For the Alabama Music Series, Athens Arts League works with high school and college students who have an interest in areas such as stage setup, photography, marketing and event planning. For example, for Saturday’s concert, two Athens High School students will help set up the stage and run sound check. A student from Athens who is attending Nōssi College of Art for Commercial Photography in Nashville will photograph the event. They will attend the concert free.
Athens High sophomore Rachel Adornetto is one of the students helping Saturday. She previously helped with the Secret Sisters concert earlier this year. She said opportunities with these concerts show her “the possibilities of what I can become.”
“I can get a taste of the greater world and realize it is not as scary as I thought,” she said. “It inspires me to be brave and go for whatever goal I set for myself. It is also super cool to meet famous artists in person.”
Jesse Hernandez, an Athens High junior who will also help Saturday, said he sees it as a volunteer opportunity.
“It means so much to be able to give back to the community and town I’ve grown up in,” he said and added, “It’s also so awesome to be able to meet these talented artists and be exposed to new material.”
Malone, the college student, has photographed several Athens Arts League concerts and events. She operates her own photography website at https://hayleymalonephotography.weebly.com/.
She said the opportunity to serve as an intern has helped her build her concert and event portfolio.
“I have made valuable connections in the local arts community and been exposed to a network of creatives in North Alabama,” she said. “Athens Arts League is providing the greater Limestone County area with resources necessary to continue the legacy of North Alabama’s thriving creative industries through music, arts and entertainment.”
Proceeds from Saturday’s concert will benefit Athens Arts League and its mission to support artists, provide art education and bring cultural events to Athens and Limestone County.
Tickets cost $12 prior to the concert and $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alabama-music-series-with-lamont-landers-band-tickets-70631369327 or at High Cotton Arts.
McCandless Hall will open for seating at 6 p.m.
Astro Diggins will open the concert at 7 p.m. The Lamont Landers Band will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and current and former members of the Limestone County Legislative Delegation help sponsor the Alabama Music Series.
