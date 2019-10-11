Americans are having less sex these days, but it hasn't stopped those in Alabama from contracting more sexually-transmitted diseases than in other states.
Recent studies found the state of Alabama has the fourth-highest risk for HIV, fifth-highest for gonorrhea cases and fifth-highest increase in syphilis. Health Testing Centers released their findings in September, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the information isn't exactly new for some of those who deal with STDs daily.
"The number of gonorrhea cases has been high for a number of years," said Anthony Merriweather, director of The Division of STD Prevention and Control of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HTC found about 245 out of every 100,000 Alabamians were diagnosed with gonorrhea in 2017, more than 54% higher than the national average. For men, that number jumped to about 264 out of every 100,000, making it the third-highest rate in the nation.
HTC reviewed data from 2008 to 2017 to determine HIV risk in the nation. Researchers determined the diagnosis rate had decreased 13.59% to only 15.9 new diagnoses per 100,000 Alabamians. Furthermore, the death rate from AIDS, the immunodeficiency syndrome caused by untreated HIV, was reduced 19.3% to only 4.6 per 100,000.
Still, Alabama remained among the top 4 for highest risk of contracting HIV, which currently has no cure. HTC found nationally, men, African-Americans and those between the ages of 25 and 34 face higher risk or are most likely to be diagnosed.
As for syphilis, HTC's study did not go into much detail but did reveal Alabama had a 32.8% increase in diagnoses from 2016 to 2017, the fifth-highest jump in the United States.
Merriweather said condoms remain among the best way to prevent contracting an STD, but one of the biggest misconceptions he finds are those who believe condoms should only be worn for certain types of sexual activity.
"Although you may use condoms (for intercourse), you may engage in oral sex without a condom, and you can contract pharyngeal or anal gonorrhea," Merriweather said, referring to an infection of the throat or rectum.
Syphilis, also a bacterial infection, can infect the same areas of the body and often starts with a painless sore on the throat, rectum or genital area. Common symptoms for gonorrhea include burning while urinating; green, yellow or white discharge from the penis; painful or swollen testicles; and vaginal bleeding between periods.
However, each is capable of producing no symptoms, or symptoms that are mistaken as something else. HIV often presents with flu-like symptoms a few weeks to a month after the virus enters the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. That's one reason why Merriweather and ADPH encourage even those in mutually monogamous relationships to be tested regularly.
"We highly recommend individuals who are in a monogamous relationship to get tested at least annually," Merriweather said. "For those in high-risk groups, we recommend they have a conversation with their provider to determine how often they should test."
High-risk groups include men who have sex with other men, recreational drug users and sex workers.
"They can schedule an appointment at any of our county health departments and come in to be tested," Merriweather said. "They can bring their partners ... and if they do test positive, they can also be treated at any one of our county health departments."
Most individuals can be tested for free, he said, though some will have to provide insurance information and may incur a small fee.
Those who don't want to visit the health department also have the option of testing at home. Patients can visit HTC's website at https://healthtestingcenters.com to select from a variety of at-home STD tests that will check for the aforementioned STDs as well as herpes, chlamydia and others.
If the results are positive, Merriweather strongly encouraged patients to make sure they and their partners are treated promptly.
"You can't treat the person who tested positive without treating the partner," he said.
Finally, patients and their partners should maintain open communication. Merriweather said another misconception he sees can be found among partners who didn't realize the monogamy wasn't mutual.
Patients should also stay informed, he said.
"We just want to encourage all of our residents in Alabama to make sure that if they don't understand ... to talk to their private provider or go to their county health department for additional information," he said, adding the CDC and ADPH websites are also good sources for information.
