On March 7, the Sugar Creek Elementary PTO announced it would dissolve, effective March 31.
In a prepared statement posted on Facebook they said, “It needs to be said that everything that we’ve done and everything that we’ve accomplished, has also been despite our SCE Principal, Mrs. Miller.”
The News Courier reached out to Sugar Creek Principal Cleo Miller who declined to comment regarding the PTO’s allegations.
The statement goes on to allege that Miller has been the “largest obstacle” and “biggest frustration” for the PTO.
“We’ve hung in there year after year, in hopes that retirement was coming. But this school year has been especially difficult, and we’re just tired of waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel,” the statement said.
The PTO says with its remaining funds it has or will make the following arrangements for the playground:
- Install mulch to ensure state compliance.
- Install four outdoor commercial table/bench sets.
- Install a half court basketball court with an adjustable basketball goal, 2 benches, and safety pad.
The statement said the playground is in “terrible condition,” and the PTO’s goal had been to “update and improve the playground area.”
The PTO ended its statement saying, “We would like to thank each and every one of you who have ever volunteered in any way. To the teachers, staff, parents, and community members who have shown us so much love these five plus years ... It has been our absolute privilege and honor to serve with you and for you.”
The PTO did not respond to The News Courier’s request for comment by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.