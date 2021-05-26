Sugar Creek Elementary School recently received the 2020-2021 Imagine Nation Beacon School Award, one of only six schools in the state and the only one in Limestone County to accomplish the feat.
Christy Sanders, area partnership manager with Imagine Learning, presented Sugar Creek with a Beacon School banner last week. Sugar Creek and its students were nominated by Imagine Learning representatives for their exemplification of the Imagine Learning partnership spirit, consistent program usage and best practices in program implementation.
"It is a huge accomplishment in any year, but especially in a year where it was hard to do anything except take one day at a time," Sanders said.
Imagine Learning aims to create supplemental adaptive curriculum for prekindergarten through eighth-grade students, and the awards are given to highlight engagement in the program. Sugar Creek students who completed the most language, literacy and math lessons through Imagine Learning were recognized during the award presentation.
"This award is a bountiful harvest for the hard work the students, teachers, staff and parents have done this year," Sugar Creek Principal Cleo Miller said. "We are dedicated to providing effective lessons and activities each day. The lessons provided in Imagine Learning have been instrumental in helping students to practice and accelerate their learning."
More than 16,000 schools across the country were eligible for the Imagine National School of Excellence Award or Imagine Nation Beacon School Award. Of them, 80 won an excellence award and 237 were named a Beacon School.
