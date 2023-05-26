Fourth grade students at Sugar Creek beat out hundreds of other teams, including middle school teams, to place among the top ten in a statewide Stock Market Game.
Fourth graders Noah Cobb, Austin McCrary, Matthew Ayden Crowe and Brock Blankenship were awarded this week for coming in eighth place between Alabama's 4th and 8th grade teams.
Weston Stewart teaches at Sugar Creek and West Limestone and is the sponsor for the game at the schools. The Stock Market Game is a 10-week simulation for students created by the Alabama Council for Economic Education.
"The stocks they go up and down in real-time like they would in the real stock market," Stewart said. "It's like a real world learning experience."
He explained the students get a set amount to invest in the different stocks during the game. There are around 578 teams from across the state, which is even bigger than the fall competition of more than 300 teams. He said several other teams competed as well this spring but even though they didn't place in the top ten they still performed well. In the fall, a different Sugar Creek team came in third place and six other Limestone County teams also placed in the top ten. An Athens High School team placed seventh in the high school category this spring. The students played this year between Feb. 6 - April 14.
"Its kind of a big deal to even place in the top ten," Stewart said. "I'm very proud of them. They work hard and they take it seriously."
He said to help them determine what stocks they want to buy the students listed things that they use every morning and figured out what companies make those items.
"That gives them ideas for companies they can invest in that are creating things that we're using everyday," he said.
He said it helps them to learn to read graphs as they watch the line graph of the stocks going up and down. They also learn how different stocks perform over time and gain knowledge about economics.
"I wish I could've done something like this when I was in school," Stewart said. "My students when they get in middle school I have a unit that I teach them on stocks and financial stuff so they learn even more."
