It has been a long and winding road that led Clinton Baker to Limestone County this week, both physically and mentally. The New Hampshire native sat on a bench on The Square in Athens Wednesday while taking a break from his cross-country trek across the United States as part of an effort to promote suicide awareness and prevention.
Baker said he started in Florida and made the trip to Washington state before heading back east. He is now heading south through Alabama on his way to Key West back in Florida, where his will trip will come to an end.
Baker isn't sure exactly how far he has walked on his trek so far.
“God only knows,” he said. “I haven't added it up, but it's been over 4,000 miles.”
Baker knows all to well just how much suicide can impact someone's life. After all, he is a suicide survivor himself.
“My son died,” he said. My three little brother's died in car accidents and stuff like that. My dad died, so I committed suicide, and I got brought back.”
That experience led Baker to want to help raise awareness for suicide prevention, and so he decided to cross the country on foot holding up signs with phrases like #suicidesux and #stopbullying. He can sometimes be seen wearing a yellow sign on his back with the words “Don't kill yourself” along with the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
He said he also decided to make the trek to help others and “help keep myself alive.”
“It's been crazy,” he said. “We sleep on the side of the road every night. We don't sleep in hotels or nothing like that. We talk to people who have lost someone to suicide and are going through their own problems that are looking for a sign. We like to be that sign if we can. We like to go through small towns like this. With suicide rates raising every day, it's something we needed to do.”
Baker said people come up and talk to him every day and often share their own stories, which he said feels “amazing.” He makes video posts three or four times a day about his walk on a Facebook page called Suicide Prevention Walk. A number of people are keeping track of his progress through social media, while some have even helped him out along the way.
While headed south down U.S. 31 Wednesday, Baker realized one of the wheels on a stroller he is using to carry items had a flat tire. After posting a video about it, he later said someone was on the way to help him out.
That is not the only help Baker has received on his trip. He is also aided by his faithful companion Watonga, a large black dog who now goes everywhere with his new owner.
Baker said he started the journey with his service dog, but the animal was struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Watonga, Oklahoma. He then found his new companion, a stray, in that town and named him after the place they met.
“I looked it up, and Watonga is an Indian term meaning big black dog, so it's very fitting,” Baker said.
Baker and Watonga are now nearing the end of their journey, but the push for awareness will continue.
Anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress is asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number listed above.
“The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals,” according to the organization's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.