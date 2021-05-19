Last year's Summer Concert Series began in June with the first Singing on The Square event of the season, but that would prove to be the only one of the year.
The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association ended up making the tough decision to cancel the remaining dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that vaccines have become widely available and restrictions have begun to lift, the Summer Concert Series is back for the 2021 season. Husband and wife duo Briana and Garrett Dean will kick things off by performing from 7–9 p.m. on the Limestone County Courthouse steps facing Marion Street on The Square.
“I'm really looking forward to it. I know everyone will be excited it is back,” said Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association President Teresa Todd.
Todd said the Garretts have been involved with music from young ages, and their paths eventually crossed as a result. She said it will be a family-friendly event with mostly country music but some gospel as well.
“This year should be 100% better,” Todd said. “People have had their shots and are getting out, getting fresh air and seeing friends they haven't seen since before the pandemic. We will still be respecting (social distancing) rules, but I think everyone will have the best of times.”
Residents are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the local Vietnam Veterans of America Post at 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
The acts scheduled for the remaining dates in the series are Matt Prater (June 25), Trippin' Dixie (July 16) and the Athens State University Community Band (Aug. 6).
Todd said skipping a year in the series made it more difficult to schedule performers for this season, so they had to be booked early. However, she said she knew who she wanted to get for the shows.
“I knew how I wanted people to feel — happy,” she said. “I wanted them to hear songs that bring up memories of years ago. All these acts are local, and everyone is familiar with their music. It will be just like COVID-19 never happened, hopefully.”
The Summer Concert Series coincides with the return of Fridays After Five hosted by Athens Main Street. That event will run from 5–8 p.m.
