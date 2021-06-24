Imagine a world without almonds, apples, apricots, avocados, bananas, blackberries, blueberries, cashews, cherries, chocolate, coconuts, coffee, cranberries, figs, grapes, mangoes, melons, peaches, pears, pumpkin, raspberries, strawberries, tea plants, tomatoes and vanilla.
That is where the planet would be without pollinators like butterflies and bees. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 30% of our food relies on insect pollination, most of which is completed by different bee species.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is partnering with Athens-Limestone County Public Library to host a Pollinator Day beginning 10:30 a.m. Saturday as part of the library's summer reading program for kids and teens.
KALB Executive Director Leigh Patterson said she will talk about different types of pollinators and how people can help keep them around. There will also be a craft project and other goodies.
“A lot of kids don't understand how important our pollinators are,” Patterson said. “Some of them, like bees, are losing numbers, and it is critical to our food sources to keep them alive and healthy.”
Honey bees are estimated to support $15 billion in crop production, while wild native bees supply an estimated $3 billion in pollination services, according to the USDA. Native bees have declined due to habitat loss and use of pesticides, among other factors. The health of honey bees, the primary managed crop pollinator, has also deteriorated in recent years.
Patterson said she would be reading a book about bees aloud to participants and will have some honey straws for them to taste. She said after spending some time inside, the group will walk out and see the pollinator garden that the library has planted as part of its outdoor classroom.
“They have a butterfly display where they have started hatching out butterflies, so we will talk about the different life stages,” Patterson said. “We will walk out to the pollinator garden, which is full of native pollinator plants, and talk about that.”
For more information, contact Athens-Limestone County Public Library at 256-232-1233 or call KALB at 256-233-8000.
