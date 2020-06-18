The summer months have arrived, and that means the return of two local seasonal events.
Fridays After Five will kick off its 2020 series on The Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. According to a release from Athens Main Street, Fridays After Five “was created to attract residents and out-of-towners alike to dine, shop and enjoy live entertainment while appreciating the historical beauty of the downtown area.”
The event will span select Fridays from June through August, including July 17 and Aug. 14.
Fridays After Five also coincides with the return of the Summer Concert Series on the Limestone County Courthouse steps in front of Marion Street. The event, hosted by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, is meant to promote artists from North Alabama.
Tomcat and Bark the Dawg will be performing 7 to 9 p.m. Visitors are reminded to bring their lawn chairs and to social distance “at all times.”
“Enjoy our expanded outdoor dining while listening to great music,” said Athens Main Street Director Tere Richardson. “Take a stroll around The Square and check out our fabulous shops.”
A number of merchants in downtown Athens will be participating in the Fridays After Five event.
“Wildwood is ready to WOW the foodies and families for Fridays After Five,” Wildwood Deli owner Matthew Fisher said.
Several local businesses will be offering specials or giveaways as part of the event.
Regina Crawford, the owner of Crawford's gifts, said Fridays After Five “provides a relaxed and casual atmosphere for people to come and enjoy what all downtown has to offer.”
The following sales and contests will be available at this week's Fridays After Five event:
• Belles & Beaus Children’s Clothing — 25% off entire purchase;
• Bennett’s Clothing — Most brands 25%-30% off, sunglasses 20% and large selection of clearance items;
• Boutique Bliss — Drawing to win $50 gift card;
• CEI Bookstore — 15% off Father’s Day items;
• Crawford’s gifts — Drawing to win $50 gift card and swimming pool 6 feet round by 9 inches deep;
• Epiphany Boutique — 20% off entire purchase;
• High Cotton Art — Art specials by individual artists;
• Hyatt & Sims — Free Disney Pins for children, art contest for kids and mini prints for dads;
• Pimento’s — 20% off storewide, drawing to win $100 gift card;
• Tammy’s Fine Jewelry — $19.95 Sterling Silver Counter;
• Trinity’s — Free Sweet Grace Votive Candle with purchase; and
• UG White — 70% off sidewalk sale.
The following restaurants and vendors will also be open:
• Happi Pappi Beignets Truck;
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana Restaurant;
• Mozza;
• Rita's Italian Ice Truck;
• Square Clock Coffee;
• Terranova's Italian Restaurant;
• Toodlebugs Children’s Clothing;
• Village Pizza; and
• Wildwood Deli.
Visit www.facebook.com/fridaysafterfive/ or https://athensmainstreet.org/ for more information on this or upcoming events in the series.
