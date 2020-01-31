A flock of chickens enjoy the nice weather Thursday afternoon in West Limestone. After Thursday's sunny weather, forecasts called for a chance of rain today, but the wet weather should be gone by the weekend.
The funeral for Magarette Brown Kingston is noon Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Mount Zion P.B. Church (2350 Wall Triana Highway SW, Huntsville, AL 35824). Burial is in Garrett Cemetery, Tanner. Royal Funeral Home-Mason Chapel is directing.
Chelsea Suzanne Coulter, 29, of Athens, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Nashville General Hospital at Meharry in Nashville, Tennessee. Chelsea was born July 27, 1990, in Madison County, Alabama. She was a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and a graduate of Auburn University with a degree …
