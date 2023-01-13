Super Hero Awards Piney Chapel
Piney Chapel Elementary

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones visited Piney Chapel this week to award “Super Hero” awards to the following students:

  • Kindergarten: Colton Reavis and Evy Pinales-Martinez
  • First Grade: Alan Armenta and Ava Johnson
  • Second Grade: Julian Hernandez and Willow Puckett
  • Third Grade: Steven Hernandez and Haisley Siniard
  • Fourth Grade: David Hernandez and Kadence Carr
  • Fifth Grade: Fisher Love and Dahlia Stiteler

