Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones visited Piney Chapel this week to award “Super Hero” awards to the following students:
- Kindergarten: Colton Reavis and Evy Pinales-Martinez
- First Grade: Alan Armenta and Ava Johnson
- Second Grade: Julian Hernandez and Willow Puckett
- Third Grade: Steven Hernandez and Haisley Siniard
- Fourth Grade: David Hernandez and Kadence Carr
- Fifth Grade: Fisher Love and Dahlia Stiteler
