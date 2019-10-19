In a community that seems to be rocked by tragedy on a frighteningly regular basis, local officials are taking the time to recognize the thousands of children who work to be leaders and positive examples in their schools.
The initiative, "Every Child Is A Superhero," recognizes children in grades K-5 in each of the public and private schools in Limestone County. On Friday, Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones joined school officials from Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools and Athens Bible School to present the first round of awards.
Jones said the idea came out of a conversation with his wife about the way tragedies at work were beginning to overshadow the positive aspects of Limestone County and the students who attend school here. He then reached out to the schools to see if they would be interested.
"We thought it was a great idea to recognize kids that are doing good things every day, because that's the silent majority of kids that we have," ACS Superintendent Trey Holladay said.
"We can't recognize our students enough," said Brad Lewis, executive director of curriculum and instruction for LCS. "We can't encourage them enough. Anything we can do for positive reinforcement is a great thing."
Randall Adams, president and principal of ABS, said the program also speaks to the quality of the community and of the families within it.
"I think so many negative things are in our midst today, so it's a good thing to honor those kids who really do right," Adams said. "That's the most of it. We're glad to highlight the kids who are doing good."
The kids are on board, too. During an afternoon ceremony, the auditorium of HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School erupted in cheers and applause every time a classmate's name was called, and winners found themselves wandering through hugs and high fives to get to the stage.
"How excited the students were, how they were encouraging and supporting each other — that's what families do, and our schools are like families," Lewis said.
Jones said Cedar Hill and Piney Chapel elementary schools, where awards were presented Friday morning, reacted just as enthusiastically. Jones plans to visit schools every nine weeks to present an award certificate and a challenge coin to one boy and one girl in each grade.
Winners also receive a special yard sign marking their residence as home to an accomplished superhero. The district attorney's office will display the winners' names and photos on the office's social media and website.
"Today is my dad's birthday, so I'm glad (I won)," Mariah Brown, HEART second-grader, said. "I always listen to my teacher, and I follow the directions."
Students must be nominated to win, and Jones said the program is looking for more than popularity or good grades.
"We're looking for the kids that, despite any circumstance in their life, are shining and working hard to be a good student," Jones said. "We want to highlight the fact that we have some of the best students and children in the state of Alabama, if not the country. No matter what's going on in their lives, no matter what's going on in our community, we want to give them an opportunity to shine."
