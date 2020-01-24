Three of the five candidates for Limestone County Schools superintendent will interview for the position next week, according to a schedule released Friday by the system.
Each candidate will spend lunch with some of the members of the Limestone County Board of Education, then take a tour of the district. Because the county includes so many schools, the board decided a "windshield tour," in which the candidate views the campus from the vehicle but does not stop at each school to interact with students, faculty or staff, would be the most time-efficient option.
However, all members of the public will have a chance to learn more about the candidate and interact with them at the evening portion of the interview. Starting at 6 p.m. in the Limestone County Career Technical Center's "Round Room," board members will formally interview that day's candidate. After the interview, an informal reception will be held in the culinary arts area of the tech center.
The three candidates to be interviewed next week are as follows:
• Monday, Jan. 27 — James Cantrell, retired director of operations of Dade County (Georgia) Schools;
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Tim Tubbs, assistant superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools and mayor of Killen;
• Thursday, Jan. 30 — Randy Shearouse, soon-to-be-retired superintendent of Effingham County (Georgia) Schools.
The other two candidates will undergo the same interview process next month. Board members will interview Carlos Nelson, deputy superintendent of Sheffield City Schools, on Monday, Feb. 10, and Alan Miller, a department head at Auburn University in Montgomery, on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
LCBOE could approve one of the candidates as the system's next superintendent during its Feb. 18 meeting.
