Thousands of Limestone County Schools students climbed the steps to their first bus ride of the school year Monday. True to tradition, Superintendent Tom Sisk also rode a bus to school, using the time to meet some of the students in his district.
"The first year I did this, I had about a half a bus because a lot of times people will bring their child to school on the first day," Sisk said.
He estimated 5,000 students will be transported using the 139 buses in LCS' fleet. Bus drivers were up before sunrise to inspect their vehicles and prepare for the first route of the 2019-2020 school year. Bus mechanics were already dispatched through the county in case a driver ran into issues on their route.
This year, Sisk joined Bus 132, which picks up Creekside Elementary and Creekside Primary students. From the bus's first pickup at 6:05 a.m. until it reached the school at around 7, he chatted with students about their new teachers and what they looked forward to most about the year.
One student, Tony Morelli, said he would be entering fifth grade, his final year at Creekside Elementary before starting at East Limestone High School. Morelli said he and his sister had already gone to open house and met their teachers, and he couldn't wait to join his classmates for a trip to Washington, D.C., later this year.
He said he's already seen some of the rooms they might stay in on the field trip, and he knows what he wants to do while he's there.
"When we go to the White House, I really want to ask President Trump some questions," he said.
Specifically, he's interested in making sure military tanks have better defenses. Morelli said he's concerned their weaponry is fine, but the armored tanks need better armor.
He's also got plans for hover trains to reduce railroad maintenance costs and save trees, cars that use carbon dioxide as a fuel to reduce oil needs and a new type of rocket-car hybrid that could handle underwater, outer space and road travel. However, Morelli said, those are plans for when he's an adult.
For now, he's focused on another year of Beta Club at Creekside and how best to repair the two cellphones he tinkers with at home.
Sisk said he loves getting to ride the bus each year and meet kids like Morelli.
"It energizes me, because I get to hear about all the fun stuff they did in the summertime, what they really enjoy, and it captures the excitement that these children have when they go back to school," he said. "It's really good."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.