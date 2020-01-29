Most folks know to show up at least a little early for a job interview. Limestone County Schools Superintendent Candidate James Cantrell showed up a full 24 hours ahead of schedule.
Arriving Sunday from Georgia, Cantrell said he spent about four hours driving around the district to see the schools before his official tour Monday.
"I went to every school building in the county, just to get a familiarization," he told The News Courier after his interview. "... I'm excited about the possibility of coming to lead the system."
LCS is larger than his last system, boasting several more schools and several thousand more students, but that wasn't a concern for the veteran educator.
"I feel 100% confident," he said. "When managing four schools or managing 10 schools, you're still managing."
Cantrell met with Limestone County Board of Education members for a public interview Monday evening in the Limestone County Career Tech Center's round room. Over the course of an hour, Cantrell shared his journey to Alabama and what he feels is going to bring the most success to LCS.
Working together
Cantrell said he wants to make sure all levels of the system know him as someone who is available and ready to work. To him, that means making sure students see him in the halls and at games, that parents and stakeholders see him at meetings, that faculty and staff can rely on him for support, and that board members know him as a trustworthy and transparent superintendent.
"I'm just basically a good ole Southern boy," he said. "I'm not really 'my way or the highway'; that's not me at all. ... I know it takes a team effort to get things done, so we have to make sure we maintain each other as a team, working together."
Cantrell said if picked, he wants to be in each school at least three times a week for the first few weeks, until he's someone students can recognize. He said he supports central office staff being just as visible in the schools, and he believes this show of support in addition to publicly acknowledging and recognizing those within the schools can go a long way in system morale. That acknowledgement, he said, could be simply a birthday card or a systemwide newsletter highlighting what's going on in the schools.
"They've got to see I'm supporting them and I'm supporting the students, and I care about the students and the schools," Cantrell said. "They see me, they know I'm here to help them, and I'm helping the students."
He also encouraged input from parents and others connected to the system when figuring out plans for its future. When board chairman Bret McGill asked how he would handle redistricting among schools, Cantrell said his approach would be similar to his approach in previous jobs: start early, keep stakeholders involved and be open to input from everyone.
"I want to hold a stakeholder meeting and make sure everyone has an opportunity to have their say in how we're going forward," he said, suggesting email surveys as an option for doing this.
Board member Earl Glaze asked how he would ensure enough people responded to the survey, to which Cantrell explained he would use "all the avenues available," from news media to social media to even sending a reminder home with students.
Where to start
In researching the district, Cantrell told board members he had noticed some schools were underperforming. He said he was ready to work with principals to make sure he was helping any way he could.
"It's one of the toughest jobs in the system, so I want to make sure they understand I support their role and anything they needed that I could provide, I would provide," Cantrell said.
He also cited his previous work to reduce absenteeism, promote project-based learning and expand opportunities for students. When improving scores at a Limestone County school, he said he wouldn't be against having extra instructional time after school or on Saturdays if it would help.
However, before he started trying to improve any part of the district, Cantrell said he would want to work with a team to figure out exactly where the need for improvement lies.
"You can't fix something that's broken if you don't know what's broken," he said.
New to education
Despite working at multiple levels in education, Cantrell said he was still relatively new to the career. In fact, it was his delay in achieving a college degree that he called his greatest professional disappointment.
"I planned on going to college right out of high school, but my plans got derailed," he told the board. "I just continued to construction, and then I wound up nearly 35 years old and still hadn't gone to college."
He said he was 34 years, 11 months and 28 days old when he joined boot camp. As a veteran, he earned the degrees necessary to begin a teaching career. He then used his experience as a former business owner — he sold his construction business before joining the Army — to teach construction.
After that, he worked his way through different school systems in different states. Cantrell said he's served as teacher, as assistant principal, as principal and in three director positions.
"The route I went through is probably different than anyone else (interviewing)," Cantrell told The News Courier.
However, it's that route that has left him committed to making sure students don't face the same struggle he did. Cantrell said one of his goals is to have Limestone County students able to graduate high school on Friday and with their associate's degree the next day.
"I think you can give them an opportunity to empower them for their own education," he said. "As we move forward, we want to make sure they understand the more they learn, the more they do, the more it's going to benefit them."
Next in line
Cantrell was the first of five candidate interviews being held. Tim Tubbs, assistant superintendent for Lauderdale County Schools, was interviewed Tuesday night, with Randy Shearouse, retired superintendent of Effingham County (Georgia) Schools, set to be interviewed 6 tonight at the Limestone County tech center.
Anyone wishing to provide feedback about a candidate is encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/LCBOEmembers and contact any of the seven board members who represent the system.
