The Elk River may have made Tim Tubbs think twice about being a bus driver, but he said he's "all in" to be the next Limestone County Schools superintendent.
Tubbs, who currently serves as Killen's mayor and as assistant superintendent of Lauderdale County Schools, met Tuesday with the Limestone County Board of Education to formally interview for the job. After years of visiting the system as a coach or administrator attending sports games, he was honored to have the opportunity to join what he called "a great neighbor."
"You guys have great things going on," he told board members Tuesday. "You have great teachers, you have great staff members, and you've got great programs."
Over his career, Tubbs said, he has worked in a variety of jobs, from mowing the grass and mopping the floors to teaching and coaching. He said in that time, he's developed a philosophy that includes four components: having vision, being visible, having values and being vocal.
He said he calls the philosophy "My Four Vs."
Vision
"My vision for this system is to be one of the most positively thought of school systems in the state of Alabama," he said.
When asked where the system could be improved, Tubbs admitted he was concerned by the money Limestone County Schools spends on students. According to the Alabama Association of School Boards 2020 School System Snapshots, Limestone spends $8,620 per student and has about $77 million in debt, for a debt ratio of $8,093 per student. By comparison, Lauderdale spends $9,413 per student and has about $3 million in debt, for a ratio of $386 per student.
Tubbs also noted rankings — Limestone was given an overall ranking of 126 of 137 systems in Alabama, while Lauderdale is 90 of 137. He said he's not a fan of school rankings outside of college football, but viewed the Limestone-Lauderdale comparison as "a real challenge."
However, he said he welcomes the challenge and wants "to provide students with the best we can."
To bring his vision of Limestone County Schools to life, Tubbs said he would bring his experience with capital management and strategic planning. Tubbs said he's been involved with every project at the county level in Lauderdale for the last 10 years.
"I've worked with architects, I've worked with engineers, I've worked with contractors," he said. "I've been around it, I understand it, and I'm very comfortable with it."
When it comes to strategizing, Tubbs said he wanted as much input from stakeholders and the community as possible. He described a previous plan in which parents, community members and even students got to join board members and school officials in deciding what the system needed to accomplish in its next five years.
"We wanted the students to be involved," Tubbs said. "We asked them to go back and get input from other students. We decided on 11th graders because they would be back for another year and could help us implement the first year of it."
He said some students were so dedicated to their own vision of the Lauderdale County system they skipped practices to attend planning meetings.
"Everyone felt like they had input into it," Tubbs said. "It wasn't just something that the superintendent sat behind his desk, wrote up and said, 'Here is our strategic plan.'"
He said studying the system's priorities and goals would be among his first steps if chosen for superintendent.
Visibility
When it comes to being visible, Tubbs said he believes it's not just the superintendent but every one of the system's employees who make up the faces of the district.
"The superintendent oversees the daily operation of the school system, but they can't do it by themselves," he said. "They have to have the right people around them."
He told The News Courier that as an administrator, he would attend games on a regular basis. He told board members he also is a believer in having a system represented at higher levels whenever possible.
"Anything that is going to make a decision for the state, it's good to have representation from your system in that committee if you at all possibly can," Tubbs said.
Back at the school level, Tubbs talked of his time as a mentor to at-risk students. He said he chose 16 freshmen boys and made it his personal mission to get them to graduation. All but two made it across the graduation stage, and Tubbs said those two were his greatest professional disappointment.
"In every profession, there's a level of disappointment that you face," Tubbs said, adding he was still disappointed by it but had learned a valuable lesson in the process. "Sometimes, no matter what we do, we come up short, but it doesn't need to be because you didn't put forth the effort."
Values
The third V in Tubbs' philosophy is multifaceted. First, Tubbs wants employees to understand the magnitude of their position within the system and that he understands it, too.
"They want to know what they're doing is important," he said. "Everything that everyone does is important, and from time to time, they like to be recognized for that."
The second facet includes valuing their input. When it comes to gaps in achievement, Tubbs believes teachers know more about what's happening in their classrooms and should have a role in the changes that are made to close those gaps. He believes having stakeholders on board helps, too, but he said not understanding why a program is necessary can be detrimental to its success.
"The interesting thing about learning is if we don't know why we're doing what we're doing and why we use what we use, there's a great chance learning won't take place," Tubbs said. "... We may do it, but the heart's not in it, and if the heart's not in it, we're not successful."
Among the other values Tubbs mentioned in his interview were the value of hard work, good information, high standards and self.
"I believe that everyone — especially in education — should hold themselves to high standards," Tubbs said, adding he expected to have a lot expected of himself when he was a principal.
He said he supports teachers evaluating themselves by recording their lessons on video and reviewing them with a colleague or even an administrator, outside of the multiple formal evaluations teachers undergo each year.
"I think in order to achieve something, you have to assess," he said.
Vocal
The final part of Tubbs' philosophy is being vocal.
"You're a representative of the school system," he said. "... You've got to be vocal, and you've got to be positive about where you work."
He said when a Limestone County Schools employee is asked where they work, he wants them to be able to answer positively with the name of their school or department within the system. Tubbs said an employee just answering "in education" can be a sign they don't like where they work.
Tubbs described himself as "more of a doer than a talker," who makes it a point to respect others' opinions and thoughts because "once people know that, they can open up and be more honest."
However, he said, "I know I have to be talkative in being vocal for the school system. I want to show all stakeholders that I am sincere in what I believe in and every decision I make is on behalf of the children."
He told The News Courier after his interview he looks forward to the opportunity to work with an up-and-coming system like Limestone County Schools.
"I'm all in for all students," he told board members. "I believe public education is the cornerstone of our society, and we've got to do what we can to make sure our students are successful."
Up next
Tubbs was the second of five candidates to be interviewed for the position of Limestone County Schools superintendent. Randy Shearouse, a soon-to-be-retired superintendent from Georgia, was interviewed Thursday.
Two other candidates — Carlos Nelson of Sheffield City Schools and Alan Miller of Auburn University at Montgomery — will be interviewed Feb. 10 and 11. The interviews are open to the public and start at 6 p.m. in the round room of the Limestone County Career Technical Center.
Those who wish to provide feedback on a candidate can visit https://bit.ly/LCBOEmembers for links to contact any of the seven board members who represent the Limestone County Board of Education.
