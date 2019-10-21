A man suspected in a fatal shooting in Cullman County was apprehended earlier this evening after crashing in Limestone County, according to a Twitter post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The post said Matthew LeWayne Clayton crashed on Interstate 65 near the Elkmont exit. Calls about a reckless driver on the interstate preceded the crash.
Clayton was identified by Cullman County authorities as the suspect in the shooting that occurred at a home on County Road 223 in the Prospect Mountain community of Cullman County. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., according to published media reports.
When Cullman County deputies arrived at the residence, they found three adult victims. Two of the victims died, while a third was treated for injuries.
Deputies issued be-on-the-lookout alerts to law enforcement agencies after the suspect was seen heading north on Interstate 65. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office post said the suspect’s cellphone was pinged near the Interstate 65/Interstate 565 interchange.
Shortly thereafter, the post said “multiple callers” identified a reckless vehicle that matched the description of the Cullman suspect’s vehicle.
After the crash, Clayton was taken to the Limestone County Jail where he was awaiting extradition to Cullman County Monday evening. The social media post said Cullman County investigators were at the Limestone County crash site, processing the scene for evidence.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.