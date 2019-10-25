The man charged with severely injuring his parents in a domestic incident was indicted Thursday on two counts of domestic violence assault.
Sean Tyson Travis, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday in Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Huggins' courtroom. However, a Limestone County grand jury was set to convene Thursday, and District Attorney Brian Jones decided to present the case there instead.
"He was on my schedule, so we just went ahead and presented him," Jones said.
He said both routes — preliminary hearing and grand jury presentation — can be used for the same result: getting a case from district court to circuit court.
Travis is accused of striking Sharon Travis and Athens City Councilman Frank Travis with a vehicle in the Sept. 12 incident. After the incident, Sean Travis' bond on a previous charge of public intoxication was revoked, leaving him ineligible for release. He has since completed the jail sentence on that charge, and is now eligible for bail.
As of Friday morning, Travis remained in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $25,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.