A suspect in an narcotics investigation initiated a chase that took deputies into Tennessee and back again before wrecking a stolen vehicle and fighting a deputy, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The chase began as a foot pursuit in Salem around 1 p.m. Wednesday. LCSO said on Twitter the suspect stole an SUV from a parking lot. According to emergency scanner traffic, the suspect then drove the black Ford Explorer at speeds as high as 90 mph along back roads in northwestern Limestone County before crossing the state line into Tennessee.
Deputies followed the SUV, which eventually traveled back into Limestone County, eventually crashing the vehicle in a rollover wreck north of Elkmont. LCSO said after the crash, the suspect tried to flee on foot again but was caught by a deputy.
The deputy and suspect fought, each sustaining "non-life-threatening injuries," according to Deputy Stephen Young, LCSO spokesperson. They were transported by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment.
LCSO had not released the identity of the suspect or his charges before The News Courier's press deadline. Visit enewscourier.com for more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.