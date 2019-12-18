Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and North Alabama have dismantled a suspected shoplifting ring, according to a report from WAFF-48 in Huntsville.
Police say fraudulent UPC bar codes were used to purchase “Star Wars” toys and other action figures for pennies on the dollar throughout the Southeast. The toys were then resold online.
Madison police arrested James Adkins, 36, and Daniel Germany, 44, on charges of fourth-degree theft of property. Adkins was also charged with third-degree theft of property.
Adkins and Germany are accused of going to a Walmart in Madison and replacing bar codes on toys with fraudulent ones for a much lower price. Police say they would then buy the toys at the self-checkout registers.
The two are accused of similar crimes in other parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.
The Alabama investigation led to a search of Adkins’ Murfreesboro home. Adkins’ wife, 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Taylor Melvin, was arrested and charged with theft and criminal simulation.
The couple was operating an online eBay business, 7 Towers, out of the home, which also served as a distribution center.
Detectives confiscated more than 6,600 toys valued at between $750,000 and $1 million. According to detectives, a lot of the items were purchased using homemade bar codes. Computers, label printing material and business documents were also seized.
Adkins and Germany also have pending charges of third-degree receiving stolen property in Madison. They face theft of property charges in Huntsville as well.
Additional charges for all three suspects are pending.
Germany and Adkins are being held without bond in the Madison County jail.
Melvin was released on bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, according to WAFF.
