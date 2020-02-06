Artists in Athens are showcasing their sweet and fiery sides in February for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Athens Arts League will host "Sweet’art Saturday" at High Cotton Arts, 103 W. Washington St. Artists are offering Valentine-themed pieces that will never melt or wilt, unlike chocolate and flowers. Shoppers can find deals on a variety of items, including stained glass, metal artwork, paintings, photographs and jewelry.
High Cotton Arts will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer a free popcorn bar with sweet toppings for the public, as well as an art area where children can make Valentines. Shoals-based band Sharpshooter will perform rock, country and blues from 1 to 3 p.m.
Those lucky enough to buy a ticket for Athens Main Street’s Chocolate Walk before it sold out can also try homemade chocolate-covered cherries from a secret family recipe at High Cotton Arts.
“Saturday will be an ideal time for people to come out to High Cotton Arts and shop for their sweetheart and enjoy some live music and an art activity for the kids,” said Athens Arts League Board President Jennifer Hilton Sampieri.
Athens Mardis Gras Parade
February festivities continue at High Cotton Arts with the annual Athens Mardi Gras Parade with a Purpose. Athens Arts League board member and retired Athens State University art professor Gail Bergeron is organizing the event. She is a New Orleans native.
The event will start 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at High Cotton Arts, with free mask- and crown-making for children. Athens Fire & Rescue will have a firetruck on display for the children, too.
The parade begins 6:30 p.m. at High Cotton Arts. The city puts a quirky twist to its Mardi Gras festivities by allowing groups to decorate buggies on loan from Lowe’s and collect canned food from spectators, while the mini parade travels back and forth on Washington and Marion streets.
This year’s theme is “Fire Up The Night.” Bergeron said groups need to incorporate battery-operated lights as part of their decorations. Last year, the community donated 400 cans of food for the LCCI Food Bank.
“We want people to dress up, incorporate lights in their costumes and help us celebrate Mardi Gras in North Alabama while supporting our local food bank,” Bergeron said, adding spectators and parade participants can bring decorated umbrellas decked out in lights.
Email athensartsleague@gmail.com to register your group for a buggy to decorate and a spot in the parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.