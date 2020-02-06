Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain this morning. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.