Athens High School's marching band members got a sweet opportunity this week when they joined six other bands from across the country for the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.
It was a trip nearly a year in the making, and it marked the first time some of the students had ever traveled to a large city.
"I was kind of surprised," said sophomore and trumpet-player Alex Killen. "... I expected it to be really crowded, but it wasn't too busy."
Eighty of the band's 88 members, along with several adult chaperones, spent the better part of the week in Louisiana. Killen and his bandmates were able to explore the city, enjoy dinner on a riverboat and perform in multiple locations for a variety of crowds, including a 20-minute show of stand tunes for tourists in Jackson Square.
"That was a blast," AHS band director Steven Porter said. "Right next to Café du Monde and right on the Square, in the center of tourists. ... Everyone was dancing and hooping and hollering."
Other performances included a field competition with bands from Texas, North Carolina, Kansas and Michigan. Athens High was one of two bands in its class and won multiple awards for their show.
However, it was marching in a Mardi Gras-style New Year's Eve parade that Killen deemed the best.
"It was probably the funnest thing, in my opinion," Killen said. "It was a lot different from Athens parades. There were a lot more people, and they just seem to be enjoying it a lot more."
Those who dared miss the sleep were able to countdown to 2020 with a fireworks show over the Mississippi River. Killen said they got to their hotel rooms around 1 a.m. and were back up less than five hours later so they could head to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a final practice.
Susan Killen, outgoing band parent president and Alex Killen's mother, said it was "amazing" to watch new students who started the marching season convinced it was too hard to manage now work through four hours of practice and be ready for a show in front of thousands of people.
"It's something you know these kids love because of the time they put into it, and it's amazing," she said.
Alex Killen said preparing for the Sugar Bowl halftime show was different from Athens' usual practice. Not only were students instructed to get away from their bandmates and mingle with the more than 600 other performers there, they didn't have to memorize as many drill formations for the show.
"We just kind of stayed in place, which was fine," Alex Killen said. "... We had more trumpets, more low brass, more percussion — just more of everything. We got to meet a lot of cool people."
Porter and the Killens each said the experience was one they would love to have again.
"I love getting my kids out in front of people they don't normally see," Porter said, noting it was "fabulous" to perform for people who might never see an Athens High show.
"It surpassed (my expectations), I'm not gonna lie," Alex Killen said. "I had a really good time."
"(The city) has such an interesting vibe," Susan Killen said. "I don't like that word, but it was interesting."
