Girls Scouts of North-Central Alabama this week launched the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season, which provides Girl Scouts across the country a chance to become entrepreneurs as they earn money.
Through the cookie program, girls learn essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.
“Girl Scout Cookies are a sweet treat for customers but represent so much more to the girls who benefit from the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama CEO Karen Peterlin. “As Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they learn important business and financial literacy skills, which help them become leaders and prepare them for success in the future. When you purchase a box of Girl Scout Cookies, you are supporting local female entrepreneurs.”
Girl Scouts take part in a diverse range of experiences available to members, from camping and canoeing and exploring science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. “Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community,” the release said.
New cookie
The 2020 season also brings something new to consumers — Lemon-Ups, a new lemon-flavored cookie. The crispy lemon cookies include eight different baked-in messages like, “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.”
The new cookies join popular favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils. Lemon-Ups are available in select council markets, including the 36 counties that GSNCA serves.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, contact Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama at 800-734-4541 or email cookies@girlscoutsnca.org.
Find a Girl Scout Cookie booth sale near you beginning Feb. 14 and ending March 22 at girlscoutsnca.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.
