Humans weren't the only ones enjoying a summer storytime last week at Ardmore Public Library, as an array of cats joined library patrons and staff for a "Tails and Tales" summer reading program event.
The library welcomed several animals from the Fayetteville-Lincoln County (Tennessee) Animal Shelter on Friday, with patrons sitting down to cuddle a cat, scratch an ear and enjoy a good book together.
The event is just one of several that the library has held over the summer, and there's still a few left for those who'd like to get in on the fun. Nickie Tucker, director of the Ardmore Public Library, said that even though the program is meant for children, library staff have noticed readers of all ages are enjoying the activities.
"It's actually grown since it started," Tucker said.
Upcoming events include a visit 10 a.m. Wednesday from a local veterinarian, who will educate patrons about pet safety and care; and a virtual presentation 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, featuring an otter who will teach children about seat belt and booster seat safety. The last Wednesday of the month will be the summer program's grand finale.
"We're going to have a show cow here from New Town Shorthorns," Tucker said. "We're going to have a little ice cream party and some activities for our finale on that day."
Readers don't have to sign up to attend an event, though they can register and log the books they read for a chance at points and prizes. Tucker said there will also be secret codes offered at events that can be used for points.
If animals aren't of interest, there are summer classes taking place at the library, too. Tucker said Friday will be the last meeting of the Teen Life Skills series. Students in grades 6–12 can visit the library to learn tips and tricks for job searches, including what employers look for during an interview and things to include on their resume.
The following week will feature a chance for students aged 11–17 to earn their CPR certification through the American Red Cross. Limited space is available, so pre-registration is required for the class, which will be held 9 a.m.–2:45 p.m. July 22–23.
For older adults who may struggle with new technology, there's a series of free classes starting next week. Those who attend can learn about email, building a resume, Google Suite, cover letters, Microsoft Office and the basics of an iPhone, but they'll need to call the library at 931-427-4883 to register.
Tucker said there are laptops available for those who may not have one they can bring to the class, and registration ahead of time helps make sure there are enough devices and spots available.
Visit Ardmore Public Library on Facebook for more information about the library and upcoming events.
