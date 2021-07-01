The City of Athens was first recognized by the Tree City USA program of the Arbor Day Foundation in the mid 1990s. Mayor Ronnie Marks said former mayor Dan Williams was instrumental in gaining that recognition.
Despite Athens maintaining a certain level of foliage throughout the years, it has not always kept up its status in the program. However, thanks to the work of some city officials, the city is once a proud member of the Tree City USA program.
Katie Wiswall and David Bullion with the Alabama Forestry Commission visited Monday's City Council meeting to present Marks with a Tree City USA flag and accompanying items. She said 2020 was the sixth year Athens was part of the program.
“We are excited for you guys to come back into the fold,” Wiswall said. “For years, the City of Athens has done a great job supporting Arbor Day and taking care of your trees, but you didn't get a lot of credit for it.”
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the Tree City USA program has four requirements: Have a tree board or department, have a tree-care ordinance, provide an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and observe and proclaim Arbor Day.
“Quality of life attributes are important to Athens, and participating in this program enhances that for our community,” Marks said.
According to a release from the City, “trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among other benefits.”
The Arbor Day Foundation partners with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters for the Tree City USA program. Visit www.arborday.org or email Wiswall at katie.wiswall@forestry.alabama.gov for more information on the program or the Arbor Day Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 1972 on the centennial of the first Arbor Day observance and describes itself as the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees.
