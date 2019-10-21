A truck carrying oxygen tanks overturned on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Peete Road in the Tanner community Monday morning. Tanks spilled out in the median and on the road, which caused a major traffic slow down. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the southbound lane for more than an hour while the spill was cleared. It was unknown whether the driver was injured and the extent of his injuries. State troopers continue to investigate the accident.