Name: Joan Sparks
School: Tanner Elementary
Grade(s) taught: Kindergarten, First, K-3 Special Education Resource
Subject(s) taught: all
Post secondary education: Calhoun Community College, Athens State University, University of North Alabama
How many years have you been teaching? 13 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 13 years
What led you to choose your career path in education? After I started teaching Mom’s Morning Out/Preschool, I realized how important an early foundation was for students and I had no idea what I was doing. I began taking classes in early childhood education and during my field experiences I realized that I loved working in the school system.
Educators have faced a lot of adversity lately. What is one way you have grown professionally? Challenging myself to learn new ways to help my students become better readers.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The awesome people that I get to work with and learn from.
What is one thing you have accomplished that you are most proud of? I have not accomplished it yet, but I am working toward becoming a Certified Academic Language Therapist.
Favorite book? “Where the Wild Things Are”
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? walking/running
What piece of advice do you always give your students? The way to become a better reader is to READ!
