Principal Deborah Kenyon and Tanner High School held their biggest career and college day yet Wednesday, providing one more way for students to make sure they're ready for whatever they choose to do after graduation.
Twenty-five representatives from area colleges, universities, industries and military recruiting offices set up in the Tanner High gym Wednesday morning. Students in grades 9–12 then visited the gym in groups to learn more about their options after high school.
“You can look at a website all day, and that's not going to answer your questions,” said Jessica Jackson, outreach advisor at Calhoun Community College. “We're here to answer your questions and point you to the right path, put you in contact with the right people, because at the end of the day, this is your life and we want it to be what you want it to be.”
Kenyon said she was glad to see the event growing, because it's important for students to be aware of all the opportunities open to them.
“I want them to know what is available in our area,” she said. “... It's never too early to plan for your future.”
Some of those at the event were able to provide personal experience to back up the facts about the company or college they represented. Darrius Blakney, admissions counselor with Alabama A&M University, was there as part of his job, but also as a student of the university.
“I can elaborate a little more on my experience, the reason why I chose Alabama A&M University after being accepted to (the University of Alabama at Birmingham) and the University of Alabama,” Blakney said.
At the table to Blakney's left, Ernest Collier was available to tell students about Alabama Industrial Development Training and just how many doors have opened since his own days at Tanner High School. Collier graduated in 1972, and he said college and career days like the one held Wednesday weren't an option then.
“With the many opportunities available, especially here in North Alabama, it gives them an opportunity to see really what's there and do (they) want to go to a four-year academic college or a two-year college for a skill,” Collier said. “... It gives me an opportunity to come back where I ended my previous education and see where that is now and what I can share with the students from when I graduated to where I'm at now in my career.”
Meanwhile, the students were ready to learn. Juniors David Salgado and Reyes Martinez said they walked in with some idea of what they wanted to do after high school, so they took the time to learn more about what it would take to get there.
Martinez said he hadn't considered Alabama A&M University before the event, but he was intrigued by their computer science program and the requirements for admission. Salgado, meanwhile, already knew about the University of North Alabama, so he made it a point to talk to their representative about what the school could do for his career goals.
Kenyon said some students discussed jobs they could get immediately after high school, including benefits packages for new employees and hourly wages.
“Them learning about what their opportunities are so they can start planning and knowing what it is they have to accomplish between now and when they graduate is a huge stepping stone for them,” she said.
