Editor’s note: This is the final installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year.
Name: Casey McLemore
School: Alabama Connections Academy
Grade(s) taught: Grades seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th, 12th (currently teaching eighth grade)
Subject(s) taught: English language arts, journalism, Spanish I, creative writing, Greek mythology
Postsecondary education: Bachelor of Arts from Auburn University and Master of Education from the University of Montevallo
How many years have you been teaching? Seven
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? Two
What led you to choose your career path in education? I want to make a difference and know that I could encourage and inspire students to become whatever they want to be despite the obstacles they may face at home. I want to help them see their potential and what they are capable of being.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? I learned to have more patience and how to express more empathy towards families that may be struggling. Typically I believe myself to be a firm educator with high expectations, but I have really taken a step back to reflect on what is important which is the students learning and mastering skills. I am doing everything that I can to meet students where they are at and providing alternative assignments to meet their needs. So, I have become more flexible and more open to change so that I may best serve my students.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools?
I enjoy having the opportunity to serve students all over the students that come from all walks of life and various backgrounds and socioeconomic status. I love the idea that all students are receiving an equal education from teachers that are more readily able to work with them one-on-one and in small groups due to the nature of our atmosphere.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of?
I am most proud of working with students in RTI. We rolled out a new RTI process schoolwide at ALCA, and it is showing great success. At our middle school level the students that participated in RTI from August to December and were reassessed at the end of the RTI session had an 80% success rate that had previously failed two quizzes covering that standard in specific content areas. Being part of this process has been fulfilling and has continued to help me to see my why behind everything I do each day.
Favorite book? My favorite book is Of Mice and Men written by John Steinbeck.
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? My favorite hobby is writing. I like to write song lyrics, poems and creative short stories in my free time.
