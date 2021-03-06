Editor’s note: This is the 17th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Erica Dahm
School: Alabama Connections Academy
Grade(s) taught: Third grade
Subject(s) taught: core subjects: math, science, social studies, language arts
Postsecondary education: Park University — bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Northwest Missouri State University — master's degree in elementary mathematics, University of Alabama — Educational Leadership Certificate
How many years have you been teaching? 9 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 4 years
What led you to choose your career path in education?
In fourth grade, I had a fantastic teacher who connected with me as a student. She was the kind of teacher who always had extra coats just in case you forgot one or couldn't afford one. Her room was magical, and she made learning come alive. That experience was what drove me to want to create that for my students.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally?
As a teacher, you are always working to identify gaps and meet student needs. This year offered new challenges because of the large break between when school ended and when it started back up. Not to mention the different stressful situations our students and families have been going through. This year I continued to grow in finding ways to help my families feel like they aren't missing a beat even with all the uncertainty that has gone on around them. Helping my families feel confident that we can work together to meet their student's needs has been essential.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools?
Working at ALCA has been an amazing experience. I love that I have the opportunity to work with students all over the state and bring them together. The support and ability to try new things for my students' benefit is something that sets LCS and ALCA apart.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of?
I'm extremely proud of the small group model we are using this year in elementary. All of my students are invited to attend at least one small group that targets their greatest area of need and receive support. This has been essential in helping pick up pieces that may have been missed with the abrupt ending of school last year.
Favorite book? Harry Potter
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Baking
