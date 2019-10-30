Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Wednesday and Saturday editions of The News Courier. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Visit https://bit.ly/35JXRzN to buy tickets.
• Name: Angela Pettus
• Hometown: Killen
• Personal: Married to Jonathan Pettus. Children, Jackson, an Auburn graduate who is a software engineer for Radiance Technologies, and Alyssa, an Auburn graduate who is U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby's press secretary in Washington, D.C.
• School: Athens High School
• Subject(s) taught: Mathematics and technology, grades 9-12
• How many years have you been a teacher? 24
• How many years have you taught in ACS? 15 1/2
• Degrees: B.S. degree in education from the University of North Alabama and master's degree in education from the University of North Alabama
• Why did you become a teacher? I have wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember. I love teaching young people and want to make a difference, one student at a time.
• The best part of my day is: Teaching students, both in honors geometry and digital art. I have a great love for geometry as well as a love for the spirit and energy that my students bring to my classroom. My digital art class gets to serve the school in a variety of capacities, from producing content for the screens across campus to creating videos to providing technical assistance to others. Every day is a new adventure, and I love it.
• Who is your greatest source of inspiration? The AHS faculty and staff are an amazing group of dedicated individuals who inspire me daily. Their desire to do what is best for students is a constant source of great inspiration. I am also inspired daily by my students who challenge me to give my all.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? I strive daily to inspire my students by being an enthusiastic and passionate role model. I want my students to know I care about them, believe in them and have high expectations for them.
• What advice would you give to new teachers? I would advise all new teachers to love your students, find a mentor, ask for help, be well-prepared, invest in your students and always remember your motivation for going into the profession.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? I am grateful that God has given me the opportunity to serve as a teacher and that I have a family that supports me in all that I do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.