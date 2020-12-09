Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: James Chambers
School: Athens High School
Grade(s) you teach: 9–12
Subject(s) you teach: Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps
Degrees and granting institutions:
Master's degree in education, Fort Hays State University
Bachelor's degree in technology management, Excelsior College
Special Certification and/or Training:
Marksmanship instructor course
Bus driver’s certification
Where is your hometown? Gretna, Virginia
Why did you become a teacher? This is my way of giving back to my country and our youth, by sharing some of my lessons learned over the past three decades of service to the U.S. Army.
How many years have you been a teacher? Nine
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? Nine
The best part of my day is: Driving into the Athens High School parking lot, seeing the U.S. Flag waving in the breeze. Eventually, greeting my students and listening to their stories of how their day has gone so far and what they have planned for the rest of the day.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My parents who are deceased. They provided a loving environment for my siblings and I. They also set an excellent example for me of pride, dedication and old-fashioned, hard work.
I hope to inspire my students by: By “Walking the Walk.” I do not ask my students to do anything I would not do. I always lead by example by showing them what "Right" looks like. If you want to find me, I am usually out training, marching or running with the kids.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Just relax and be yourself. You don’t have to try to be this larger-than-life character. Your students will see right through it. Take time to get to know each and every one of your kids. They will appreciate it. Help your students discover at least one activity they enjoy doing other than their core subjects. All students want to belong somewhere. You will find that the only reason some of your students maintain interest in school is because of that extracurricular activity.
What is your greatest hope for your students? The JROTC motto is to motivate young people to be better citizens. I hope that each of my students will continue to be successful in life and become better citizens. I pray that they will choose a career path that affords them a comfortable living and that they will find years of enjoyment in.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? I enjoy motorcycles, antique vehicles and gardening.
Favorite Quote: “Strive to make your past self jealous and your future self proud."
For what are you most grateful? I am grateful for all of the talented educators within Athens City School. It is a joy to be able to learn and grow with them on a daily basis. I am also thankful for my family who supports my efforts on a daily basis.
