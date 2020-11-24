Editor’s note: This is the first installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name:
Nicholas Looney
School:
Athens Middle School
Grade level(s) you teach:
6th
Subject(s) or special(s) you teach:
English Language Arts
Degrees and granting institutions:
Bachelor's in English, Athens State University (2015)
Master's in Education in Instructional Leadership, University of West Alabama (anticipated December 2020)
Where is your hometown?
Athens.
Why did you become a teacher?
"From the time I was old enough to walk (and even before that), I was in a classroom. My mom was a teacher at West Limestone when I was little, and I would go with her to school sometimes. I remember how much she loved her job and her students. Her classroom was her sanctuary. When she passed away in 2001, I was 8 years old. I vividly remember the long-stretching line of people who came to her visitation; the majority of them were her former students. The impact that she had on them was clear, and I've long said that it was at that moment that I knew there was nothing else I'd rather do with my life.
"My years in school only confirmed that desire. I was blessed with fantastic teachers — too many to name — that cared about me and would not allow me to settle for less than my best. Their dedication and example paved the way for me to follow in their footsteps, and I owe each of them a debt of gratitude."
How many years have you been a teacher?
Six.
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools?
Five.
The best part of my day is:
"Welcoming students first thing in the morning. I love being able to greet them and make sure they feel seen and safe at school."
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration?
"My greatest source of inspiration is Jesus Christ, who gives me the strength to do all things."
I hope to inspire my students by:
"Modeling kindness and respect for all, with humility and character."
What advice would you like to share with new teachers?
"My best advice would be to just be real with your students. Kids are remarkably perceptive, and they can tell when you're not being authentic. If you mess up, admit it, apologize and model responsible behavior. If you don't know an answer, be honest. Be able to laugh at yourself. Most importantly, love them first; teach them second."
What is your greatest hope for your students?
"My greatest hope for my students is that they would become young men and women of great character who find success in whatever they do and seek to inspire others."
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family?
"I am happily married to my beautiful wife, Magen Danielle Looney. We have one daughter, Reese. She is 3 months old. Being a new dad is pretty much my second full-time job right now. But I also enjoy playing golf, traveling with family and watching 'The Office' on Netflix."
Favorite Quote:
"Stay Hungry. Stay Foolish." —Steve Jobs
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful?
"As a Christian, I am most grateful for my savior Jesus Christ and his sacrifice on my behalf that I might have the hope of Heaven one day. As a man, I am most grateful for my family, who have seen me through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. I love them all dearly.
"As an educator, I am most grateful for my students and the incredible team of colleagues with whom I am blessed to work. The faculty, staff, and administrators at AMS are second to none and there is no better place to work hard for our kids."
