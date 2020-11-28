Editor’s note: This is the third installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Mollie Bounds
School: Athens Renaissance School
Grade(s) you teach: Fourth
Subject(s) you teach: All
Degrees and granting institutions:
Bachelor's degree from the University of South Alabama, English: Creative Writing
Bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Studio Art: Graphic Design
Bachelor's degree from UAH, Elementary Education
Master's degree in Samford University, Gifted Education
Special Certifications and Training:
Gifted Education, AMSTI Math Trainer
Where is your hometown?: Madison
Why did you become a teacher?: I became a teacher because I was fascinated by how humans learned. How much potential was in each human being was as awe-inspiring to me as seeing the night sky at 20,000 feet!
How many years have you been a teacher?: 16.5 years
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools?: 2.5 years
The best part of my day is: Any part of the day that the students get to create is the best. When I get to sit back and let them run with their knowledge and inventiveness is spectacular to watch. I love talking and questioning them as they work through their ideas to make them happen. The best is feeling their accomplishment.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration?: I draw inspiration from other teachers. I don't think I could pin it down to one. Teachers I've never met that share virtually, teachers I work and have worked with, and published teachers.
I hope to inspire my students by: I hope to inspire my students by showing my vulnerability. Letting students see my imperfections, my curiosity and my drive to create and learn is my biggest hope. Leading by example is the most powerful.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers?: The best advice I can give is to slow down and take the time to get to know them. That relationship will be the foundation on which trust grows and learning doesn't happen without trust.
What is your greatest hope for your students?: That they never let the curiosity die. Always keep asking questions. Keep being curious about everything they see. Find the connections between everything and the balance that is needed. Be curious about humans as well so that they can learn to be tolerant and inclusive with those that are different than them.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family?: Reading and art are my two favorite hobbies along with traveling.
Favorite Quote: Kindness is as contagious as its opposite. You could be Patient Zero in an epidemic of exceptional kindness.
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful?: Right now, in the middle of a pandemic, I am grateful for my safety and the safety of my family to this date. After that, I am thankful for a strong loving family around me.
