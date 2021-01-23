Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Robin Blankenship
School: Blue Springs Elementary School
Grade(s) taught: I have taught Kindergarten, fifth grade and sixth grade, and I am currently teaching second grade.
Subject(s) taught: I teach all general education subjects including reading, math, social studies and science.
Post-secondary education: Calhoun Community College and Athens State University
How many years have you been teaching? 23 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? All 23 years have been spent in Limestone County Schools.
What led you to choose your career path in education? I love children, and I also love learning. I wanted to be a part of helping children learn and achieve their goals.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? I learned to access technology in different ways to reach my students. I utilized many different forums to help my students learn.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? Being a graduate of Limestone County Schools, I was well aware of the strong ties in the community, especially in the Blue Springs and Clements community. I have faced a lot of personal hardships through the years, and this community is a great community to be a part of in trying times.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? I completed the LETRS training, and I was flexible when COVID hit and education changed. I have worked to learn new ways to reach my students during these times.
Favorite book? “Number the Stars” by Lois Lowry
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? I love to cook, read and spend time with my family.
