Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Wednesday and Saturday editions of The News Courier. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Visit https://bit.ly/35JXRzN to buy tickets.
• Name: Brittany Wiseheart
• Hometown: Athens
• Personal: Married to Nathan Wiseheart; children, Rachel and Blaire Wiseheart
• School: iAcademy at Athens Elementary
• Subjects taught: Second grade English language arts, math, science and social studies
• How many years have you been a teacher? 13
• How many years have you taught in ACS? 13
• Degrees: B.S. degree in elementary education from Athens State University and master's degree in elementary education from the University of West Alabama
• Why did you become a teacher? I have always loved being around and working with children. I also had several teachers growing up that changed the way I viewed learning and school. Those teachers made me want to be in education and show my students that learning can be fun.
• The best part of my day is: Seeing that "lightbulb" moment for a student
• Who is your greatest source of inspiration? My husband and children serve as my greatest source of inspiration. They are my biggest cheerleaders, keep me grounded and love me.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? I hope to inspire my students by showing them that if they believe in themselves and work hard, anything is possible.
• What advice would you give to new teachers? Students will learn more and be more motivated by a teacher that makes a conscious effort to connect with them.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for God's mercy, love and grace. Without these things, I would not be the person I am today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.