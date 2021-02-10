Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Tara Ellis
School: Limestone County Career Technical Center
Grade(s) taught: 9-12
Subject(s) taught: Family and Consumer Sciences/Teaching and Training
Post-secondary education: BSED in Family Consumer Science Education from the University of North Alabama
How many years have you been teaching? 9
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? 9
What led you to choose your career path in education? I had an inspiring family and consumer science teacher that truly focused on the balance of family, career and community engagement. I wanted to spread the same passion for putting families first, reaching our dream jobs and caring for our neighbors.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? I dove deep into several professional development opportunities to make the best of the technology wave needed during this pandemic. I pushed my focus to finding fun ways of engaging, even with distance and sanitation in mind, my students when I needed to supplement my typical hands-on and project-based teaching style.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The community! I am not from the area, but I was quickly treated like family.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? I have pushed myself to be organized with more plan Bs and Cs. I have learned a brand new juggling routine to balance the needs of my students and the chaos that has filled 2020.
Favorite book? "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Cooking and crafting with my son.
