Editor’s note: This is the third installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Emily Spry
School: Cedar Hill Elementary
Grade(s) taught: Second grade and kindergarten
Subject(s) taught: General elementary education
Post-secondary education: Master’s Degree in Library Media from the University of West Alabama
How many years have you been teaching? 8 years
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? All 8 years
What led you to choose your career path in education? I have always had a passion for working with children. I have taken care of children my whole life. The role as a teacher helps me fulfill my childhood dream.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? Home visits to see my students helped me form a more personal relationship with them as well as their parents.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? My administrators, coworkers and students.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? Learning to roll with the punches in an ever-changing, day-to-day pandemic and still educate my students.
Favorite book? “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Running and rock climbing
