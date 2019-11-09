Editor’s note: This is the eighth and final installment of Q&As with teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Visit https://bit.ly/35JXRzN to buy tickets.
• Name: Chelsea Hurst
• Hometown: Flintville, Tennessee
• Personal: Three dogs — Cam, Cooper and Kobe
• School: Athens Intermediate School
• Subjects taught: Physical education, grades 4-5 and Athens High School girls soccer coach
• How many years have you been a teacher? 4
• How many years have you taught in Athens City Schools? 4
• Degrees: B.S. degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a B.S. degree in physical education from Athens State University
• Why did you become a teacher? I became a teacher because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of as many students as I could while encouraging them and helping them see their own potential.
• The best part of my day is: It is difficult to identify a single part of a day that I would call the best part. All parts of the day are rewarding and what I would consider "best" because I have the opportunity to see every student everyday.
• Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My students have been my greatest source of inspiration.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? I want to inspire my students by being a positive role model and motivating them to set goals for themselves to be the best they can be.
• What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Always be a role model and set an example for your students, no matter how challenging the days might be.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for the opportunity to do what I love; motivate and inspire students to realize the potential within themselves to reach success beyond academic achievement. I am grateful for what each student has taught me in the last four years at AIS. They have been my inspiration.
