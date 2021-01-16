Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Brittney Durham
School: Creekside Primary School
Grade(s) taught: Kindergarten
Subjects Taught: General Elementary Education
Post Secondary Education:
Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Athens State University
Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education Education from University of North Alabama
How many years have you been teaching? 5
How many of those have been with Limestone County Schools? 4
What led you to choose your career path in education? I have always enjoyed working with young children and watching them grow. I love getting to teach them something new and see them develop a sense of pride in themselves when they realize what they have accomplished.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? In 2020, I grew in the area of implementing technology virtually and within my classroom.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? Limestone County Schools is very supportive and accommodating of their staff and students. Having graduated in Limestone County, I feel “at home” working in this system.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? Completing grad school at UNA
Favorite book? I enjoy reading about current trends and topics in education.
Favorite hobbie outside of teaching? Camping with my family
