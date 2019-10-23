Editor’s note: This is the third installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been chosen by Athens City Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Wednesday and Saturday editions of The News Courier. The teachers will be honored at the fourth annual Gratitude Banquet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the ballroom of the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University. Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for children ages 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Athens City Schools Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/35JXRzN.
• Name: Dana Betts
• Hometown: Birmingham
• Personal: Married to Denver Betts Jr.; children, Denver Betts III, Dylan Betts and Dawson Betts
• School: Athens Middle School
• Subject(s) taught: ELA/co-teaching
• How many years have you been a teacher? 23 years
• How many years have you taught in ACS? Four years
• Degrees: B.S. degree in science from Alabama A&M University; M.A. in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham
• Why did you become a teacher? I wanted to make a difference in the world, and I have always had a fondness for helping others succeed.
• The best part of my day is: Class change time. I get to stand in the hallway and see students as they move from one class to the other. I get to smile at students and see their faces light up when they return the smile. To some, this is just another “task” to be completed during the day, but when I see one of my favorite students coming down the hall with his fist out ready for me to give him a fist pound, it is truly the best part of my day.
• Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? There have been so many inspirations for me that to name them all would mean I’d have to rely on my aging memory, and I‘d surely leave someone or something out. I’ll go with every child who has ever sat in one of my classrooms or passed me in the hallway who has ever seen themselves as less-than, and something I did or said made them feel or see themselves in a better way.
• How do you hope to inspire your students? Giving them the confidence to believe in themselves first and not let others define who they are or what they will become.
• What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Always see the student first. Not a behavior, situation, others’ opinions or their actions. Get to know your students for who they are for you and build meaningful relationships.
• This is called the Gratitude Banquet. For what are you most grateful? An administrative team that is student-centered and supportive, and colleagues who love, encourage, motivate, inspire and challenge me to be and bring the best every day; students who are loving, accepting and willing to learn in a system that strives to provide every opportunity for them as well as its educators to be successful; and the opportunity to live my purpose.
