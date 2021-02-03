Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment of Q&As with the teachers who have been chosen by Limestone County Schools as teachers of the year. Future installments will tentatively appear in Saturday and Wednesday editions of The News Courier.
Name: Mary Lou Norris
School: East Limestone High School
Grade(s) taught: Seventh grade (15th year), eighth grade (one year), 9-12 (four years)
Subject(s) taught: English
Post-secondary education: Bachelor's in English, Master's in Education
How many years have you been teaching? 19th year
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? Almost 14
What led you to choose your career path in education? My younger brother told me to teach, since I taught him everything I knew about American Transcendentalism when I was in high school.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? I believe that I grew professionally through “finding a way.” When we were locked down during the spring semester of 2020, I had to “find a way” to connect with my students and try to keep the class engaging despite any chaos. This year, computers have been in and out. Quarantines have made my classroom door feel like a revolving door. No matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always try to “find a way.”
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? I enjoy the small town feeling. Most of the kids have grown up together. The students treat each other like family. Not only have I watched the students work as their own little communities, but I have made many lifelong friendships here. I did not grow up here, but I feel like I am part of the family.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? During this summer, I was afraid that I would not be able to make a connection with my students while we are masked. I usually pride myself on knowing the names of each of my students after the first week of school, and I thought that masks would impede that. Thankfully, despite the fact that we are masked, I still have the connection that I usually have. I know my students even though I only see their eyes and hair. They have also mentioned that they feel comfortable in my classroom.
Favorite book? “The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail” (play by Lawrence and Lee)
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Baking
