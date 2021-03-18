Editor's note: This is the 19th installment of the Teacher of the Year Q&A
TEACHER OF THE YEAR — Elementary Virtual School's Cheryl Greene
Name: Cheryl Greene
School: Limestone County Schools K-5 Virtual School
Grade(s) taught: 1st grade
Subject(s) taught: All core areas
Post-secondary education: BS in Elementary Education from Athens State College (1997);
MS in Elementary Education from Alabama A&M University (2006)
How many years have you been teaching? I am currently in my 23rd year of teaching. Before my current position in first grade, I spent 13 years teaching second grade and nine years serving as a reading/literacy coach.
How many of those are with Limestone County Schools? All of my years of teaching have been with Limestone County Schools
What led you to choose your career path in education? From an early age, I have always just felt a connection to wanting to work with kids. As a kid, I would play school. Then, as I grew older, I enjoyed visiting lower grade levels in school and getting opportunities to read with the younger students.
Educators faced a lot of adversity in 2020. What is one way you grew professionally? This year has definitely been full of adversity. I can’t say there is just one way I have grown this year. I’ve really used this year as an opportunity to step back, reflect and take the opportunity to improve and/or revise my teaching to better meet the needs of my students. This has been extremely important with the new challenges of remote/virtual learning.
What do you enjoy most about working for Limestone County Schools? The thing I enjoy most about being a part of Limestone County Schools is that we are more than just a system. We are a family. It doesn’t matter which school you are a part of. If someone is in need of something, we all work together to help.
What is one thing you accomplished this year that you are most proud of? The one thing that I am most proud of personally is that I took a chance and stepped outside of my comfort zone to take on the challenge of helping launch our virtual program as well as moving to teach a new grade level.
Favorite book? I have read a number of books over the years, but some that have stood out are:
• Professional book — "Reading Essentials" by Reggie Routmann; and
• Beginning-of-the-year classroom book — "The Invisible Boy" by Trudy Ludwig.
Favorite hobby outside of teaching? Outside of teaching, I enjoy baking/decorating special occasion cakes for my family and friends.
